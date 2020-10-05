https://thenationalpulse.com/breaking/dr-yan-mom-arrested/

The mother of Dr. Li-Meng Yan, a Chinese virologist who claims the Chinese Communist Party intentionally manufactured and released COVID-19, has been arrested by the Chinese government.

Dr. Yan, who shared her theories on The National Pulse show and Tucker Carlson Tonight, also released a research paper insisting the coronavirus was “lab modified.”

According to Stephen K. Bannon and Chinese Communist Party dissident Miles Guo, Dr. Yan’s mother has been arrested by Chinese government officials.

Reports from Guo’s media outlet G News detail the circumstances of the arrest, and Guo insists former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani has offered to assist Dr. Yan’s mother.

