Speaking to Colorado radio station KHOW, Senator Ron Johnson expressed his desire to do anything he can to vote for SCOTUS nominee Amy Coney Barrett despite currently being positive for COVID-19, even wearing a “moon suit” if he has to.

“If we have to go in and vote, I’ve already told leadership I’ll go in a moon suit,” said.

“We think this is pretty important. I think people can be fairly confident that Mitch McConnell is dedicated to holding this vote.”

Johnson further clarified if he tested positive before it was time to vote “I would certainly try to find a way.”

He added “again, making sure that everyone was safe.”