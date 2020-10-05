https://www.newsmax.com/newsfront/christie-coronavirus-newjersey-abdullah/2020/10/05/id/990471

Jordanian King Abdullah II called former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie Monday to wish him a speedy recovery while he recuperated from COVID-19 in the hospital, reports The New Jersey Star-Ledger.

“Chris, I’m concerned about you and wanted to be sure you’re OK,” King Abdullah II said, according to Christie.

“Your majesty, I really appreciate the call,” Christie replied.

The pair spoke for awhile.

King Abdullah has been referred to as Christie’s friend in previous media reports, and in 2012 picked up the $30,000-plus tab for Christie and his family to stay in a luxurious resort in Jordan.

“King Abdullah invited the governor and his family to Jordan as his personal guest so the two families could spend time together,” a spokeswoman for Christie told The New York Times then.

Christie on Saturday tweeted that he had tested positive for the virus and was checking himself into the Morristown Medical Center for treatment as a precautionary measure due to his history of asthma.

Christie attended a Sept. 26 Rose Garden event at the White House for Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett. Many attendees tested positive for COVID-19.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

