https://justthenews.com/politics-policy/cuomo-mocked-calling-footage-trump-removing-his-face-mask-propaganda?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

Chris Cuomo is being blasted for mocking President Trump’s return to the White House, reminding people of the CNN host’s own video emerging from his basement after getting over COVID-19 — even though he had very publicly already broken quarantine.

Cuomo went on a dramatic rant on his show Monday night, calling the president a “covidiot” and charging that he is putting out “propaganda.”

“There he is, hair blown majestically. Reshooting the scene for his own ad,” he raged of the president as a clip of Trump walking across the White House lawn from Marine One played. “What a bunch of bulls***.”

Cuomo refused to play the audio with the clip, asking viewers, “Why should I? How much bulls*** do you need in your life?”

“He didn’t just walk in the White House one time with no mask tonight,” Cuomo said. “He had his video crew capture that stupid scene again so he could put out propaganda.”

But the histrionic host has his own re-emergence video — which many viewers quickly noted.

The CNN host was diagnosed with COVID-19 on March 31. He claimed to have locked himself in his basement to protect his family from the virus, but he continued to do his daily show, at one point blasting Trump (again) for pushing “bulls***.”

In mid-April, Cuomo emerged from his basement quarantine zone, filming the whole thing and posting it on social media.

“All right, here it is, the official reentry from the basement,” he says in the video. “This is what I’ve been dreaming of literally for weeks,” said Cuomo as he walked up the stairs from his basement. “This is the dream. Just to be back up here doing normal things.”

The video was (apparently) intended to make viewers think that Cuomo had been in the basement for 21 days, but Cuomo had broken his “self-isolation” at least once before, traveling to his under-construction home in the Hamptons on Easter Sunday.

On Easter, Cuomo berated a bicyclist who asked him why he was not in quarantine, later calling him a “jackass, loser, fat-tire biker being able to pull over and get in my space and talk bulls*** to me” on his Sirius-XM radio show.

“Um @ChrisCuomo are you serious?” one Twitter user named LB asked, adding a screenshot of Cuomo’s supposed emergence from his basement in April.

“Chris Cuomo was out in public while infected with COVID, got into an altercation with someone, yelled at them WHILE COVID + and had a police report filed on him,” another user, “LittleMsOpinion,” wrote.

And Benny Johnson summed it all up:

Broke Quarantine while COVID-positive

Got into a fight with a biker without a mask

Likely infected his family with the virus

Faked his emergence from his basement on air

Is offended that President Trump took his mask off on his balcony.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

