Actor Chris Pratt took some heat on social media recently after hilariously mocking celebrities for constantly lecturing Americans about voting ahead of the upcoming November election.

What did he say?

In an Instagram post Friday, the “Guardians of the Galaxy” star jokingly encouraged fans to vote — not for politicians in the upcoming election — but for his new movie “Onward” ahead of the 2020 People’s Choice Awards.

“With all that’s going on in the world it is more important than ever that you vote,” Pratt wrote. “Just ask any celebrity. They will tell you. Every day. Several times a day. To vote. But me? I will tell you EXACTLY who to vote for. #onward.”

“The heroes before us did not spill their blood only to have their sacrifices wasted by your apathy. The upcoming 2020 People’s Choice Awards is the most consequential vote in the history of mankind times a million infinity,” he continued. “Vote for #Onward for family movie of the year. Or else. You WILL die. No hyperbole. Click the link in my bio. Let your voice be heard.”

Some people couldn’t take a joke

The actor was obviously alluding to the constant barrage of get-out-the-vote social media posts and TV ads in which celebrities use their fame and notoriety to make sure people vote.

It’s typical in such posts or ads for the celebrity to press on the notion that the current election is, of course, the most important election in history of the universe.

But apparently, some followers weren’t so keen on the joke.

“This is super insensitive. Read the room. Oh wait you did and decided to mock people. Coooooooollllllll,” one user wrote.

“I get this is supposed to be a cute little joke but it comes off as really insensitive,” another added. “The upcoming election is really important and everyone should vote and for you to try and take that and turn it into an ad for your movie is low.”

Still others commented, “I wish I found this funny” and “delete this.”

Another wrote: “YIKES. Imagine the amount of privilege one person can have to write this tone deaf post.”

Not everybody took offense

Pratt was not without his supporters, though, as many commenters came quickly to his defense.

“Geez. Everyone really has lost their sense of humor. This is just a lighthearted post and there’s nothing wrong with that. No one’s going to take the election less seriously because Chris Pratt posted about the People’s Choice Awards,” argued one person.

“He is just trying to make a light hearted joke because times are tough right now,” another fan wrote.

Someone else said, “Finally. A celebrity not shoving their politics down your throat.”

One fan even had to state the obvious so that people would take less offense.

“He’s not mocking the voting process, he’s mocking celebrities. Y’all are too sensitive,” they said.

