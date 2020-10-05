https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/chrissy-matthews-photo-of-the-day/
Sanctimonious elitist Chris Wallace…
Notice that the only one walking around in this public place without a mask on is the extremely biased, elitist, Chris Wallace. #ChrisWallace #Trump #TrumpCovid #MAGA #ChrisWallaceTheHack pic.twitter.com/pw9BajqjuT
— MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 4, 2020
Despite Fake News pretending that he hasn’t, President Trump has repeatedly, on the record, denounced every hate group you can name, including CNN, MSNBC, NYT, the DNC, etc. #Trump #MAGA #WhiteSupremacist #HateHoax #hate
— MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 4, 2020
Those polls must really be accurate! #trump #MAGA #Trump2020LandslideVictory pic.twitter.com/VSPctES3y4
— MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) October 5, 2020