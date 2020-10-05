https://twitchy.com/sarah-313035/2020/10/05/cnn-analyst-asha-rangappa-forgot-to-check-herself-before-she-wrecked-herself-over-melania-trump/

Last week, Melania Trump shared a message to mark National Substance Abuse Prevention Month:

CNN analyst Asha Rangappa was among those who watched it, but she had trouble focusing on the substance of the First Lady’s remarks because of the way Mrs. Trump was standing:

Yeah, standing sideways like that is so obnoxious. Like seriously, who does that?

Maybe Asha’s born with it … or maybe she’s just full of it:

Oops.

It really is. Because while Melania was speaking on video and Asha was just posing for a photo, Asha’s supposed to be a CNN analyst. A serious one. Who used to be a special agent in the FBI.

Who does Asha Rangappa think she is? A model?

