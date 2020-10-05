https://www.newsbusters.org/blogs/nb/duncan-schroeder/2020/10/05/cnn-melts-down-over-trumps-public-appearance-walter-reed

On Sunday’s CNN Newsroom, host Ana Cabrera and her colleagues continued the days-long temper tantrum over the state of President Trump’s health, showing utter dismay his state hadn’t taken a turn for the worse. For this meltdown, Cabrera had assembled White House correspondents Kaitlan Collins and Jeremy Diamond, and senior political analyst David Gergen to freak out over Trump’s public appearance outside the gates of Walter Reed Medical Center.

Expressing little concern over the President’s health, the ghoulish hacks accused Trump of jeopardizing the health of his Secret Service agents and Gergen claimed that Trump only made the appearance because “he wants to be at the center of attention.” Not only after the appearance, video had shown (and later confirmed by the White House) that the agents aboard Trump’s SUV wore full PPE.

Instead of worrying about the health of the leader of the free world, Diamond began the segment by accusing Trump of jeopardizing the health of others for “PR”:

But at the same time you have to wonder, you know, what — what was the risk benefit analysis that was done here? I mean, you know, it seemed like the Secret Service agents who were driving the President in that motorcade, they appeared to be wearing those N-95 respirator masks on their faces but that was it. You know — you know — the President right now while he is at Walter Reed, we’ve been told by Dr. Conley and others, that they enter those rooms with the full suite of protective gear on them and — and — and that’s not just an n-95 mask but it’s presumably goggles or some kind of a face shield and — and gloves, you know, and something over — over their entire bodies. So, you know, the President here is to a certain extent putting these Secret Service agents drive who are driving him and who are in the vehicle with him at some degree of higher risk. Obviously they’re mitigating that risk to a certain extent by wearing these N-95 respirators on their faces. But I do think that’s something we should note as the President does this for a PR and kind of publicity value as — as well.

Or you know, maybe the President wanted the American people, our allies, and enemies to know that he’s alive and well. Of course, Diamond hasn’t been concerned about the health of the President since he celebrated Trump contracting COVID by declaring that “his lies coming back to bite him” caused him to get sick.

Cabrera also disgustingly did not seem to care much for the President’s wellbeing and groused that Trump was “putting those Secret Service drivers and members who are protecting him in this moment at risk.”

Gergen proclaimed the appearance was “classic Trump” and he only made the appearance because he wanted “attention”: “It’s classic, classic Donald Trump, isn’t it? You know, he — he does want to be the star of any show or he wants to be at the center of attention.”

He also complained about the President supposedly putting others at risk and did not seem to be worried about Trump himself being sick:

There is — there is this question, I think, that Jeremy raises about putting others at risk in order to — to advance your own cause. And well I, it’s — it’s hard to know where to go with it, Ana, except it is — it is so classic — I — I — I would have thought it should be done with great care and the best thing to do is finish up his initial treatments.

Collins alleged that Trump made the appearance because he did not like what others were “saying” about his condition and attacked him for wearing a cloth mask instead of a N-95 mask:

But this is what happens when you don’t like what the people who are speaking for you are saying. And that’s what our reporting has shown about the President and now we’re seeing it play out in real time because he’s coming out and he’s trying to take the message into his own hands to project to his supporters standing outside of Walter Reed that he is okay because he wanted to be seen by them. And I guess they decided that this is the way that the President wanted to do it because he’s clearly been unhappy with what his doctor has been saying about his condition. We can see that by how cagey Dr. Conley was being. But also we know he was infuriated by what the Chief of Staff did yesterday by telling reporters that he had very concerning systems and had no clear path to full recovery at that point, 24 hours ago. Now the President, who often does try to take the message into his own hands, is doing that here. Though of course, now he’s got an infectious disease, a highly contagious disease, and now he’s riding in the car. And what I noticed, you know, we’re talking about whether he’s putting those people in the car with him at risk, those agents, the President appears to be wearing a cloth mask, if you’re looking at this image, while those in the front seat, the agents appear to be wearing those medical-grade masks. It appears to be an n-95 potentially. So that raises questions. Why would the President not be wearing a medical grade mask since we know that he does have COVID and could be contagious to those in the car with him?

Now that CNN can no longer complain about Trump not wearing masks, it must assault him for the type of mask that he wears.

CNN hates Trump so much that it will attack him even for how he handles his battle with COVID.

Read the full October 4th transcript here:

