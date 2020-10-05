https://www.dailywire.com/news/cnn-reporter-complains-about-trump-taking-mask-off-trump-campaign-shows-her-taking-her-mask-off-inside-wh

CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins bemoaned President Donald Trump taking off his mask when he returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center late on Monday only to have her past actions with masks called into question by the Trump campaign.

“Yeah and let us remind viewers now that the president is on steroids and a drug that fewer than 10 people outside of clinical trials have gotten inside the United States to deal with coronavirus,” Collins said. “He had a level of treatment and a level of care that most Americans would not get. That’s understandable, he is the president of the United States, obviously everyone expects that.”

“But what the president is portraying by taking his mask off when he gets back to the Truman balcony to give this grand return to the White House, is that everything is fine and, as he said, don’t let coronavirus control your life,” Collins continued.

“But that is very much still a president who has coronavirus,” Collins claimed. “Despite the lights and the flags and the staged entrance that the president wants to create, he still has coronavirus and he is only a few days into the diagnosis. And Erin today his doctor didn’t reveal a lot of information as he hasn’t for the past two days, but he did still say that he will not breathe a sigh of relief until Monday. That’s a full week from today.”

Collins then tweeted out the video clip with the following caption: “Only days into his diagnosis, the first thing President Trump does when he gets back to the White House is take his mask off.”

Only days into his diagnosis, the first thing President Trump does when he gets back to the White House is take his mask off. pic.twitter.com/kyqvHcSbIl — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) October 5, 2020

The Trump campaign quickly hit back at Collins, highlighting a video clip from earlier this year where she immediately took her mask off inside the White House press briefing room — an enclosed indoor space where other people were present — after she apparently thought the cameras had been turned off following the end of a news conference.

The campaign tweeted: “CNN reporters like Kaitlin Collins obsess over masks when the cameras are on, but when they think they’re off, off comes their masks!”

WATCH:

CNN reporters like Kaitlin Collins obsess over masks when the cameras are on, but when they think they’re off, off comes their masks!pic.twitter.com/IpPSvgDqhc — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2020

