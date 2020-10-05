https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/05/cnns-brian-stelter-says-president-trump-leaving-walter-reed-is-what-strongmen-do-in-autocratic-regimes/

Dear Lord, we can’t take much more of CNN’s Brian Stelter. Just for a break, here’s CBS News’s Mark Knoller, one of the last few actual reporters out there:

But what about the context, Knoller? Stelter was watching President Trump boarding Marine One for the flight back to the White House and called it “what strongmen do in autocratic regimes” — a “Dear Leader” sort of approach. And then he started getting into the coverup nonsense.

What?

Unbelievable.

