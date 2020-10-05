https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/05/cnns-jim-acosta-shares-video-of-trump-alone-on-wh-balcony-removing-mask-calls-him-coronavirus-in-chief/

We told you earlier that President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center and returned to the White House to finish out his COVID-19 quarantine after having been treated for complications from the virus. After Trump got back to the White House, he went to the Truman balcony, removed his mask and saluted Marine One. Reporters, including Andrea Mitchell, were speechless in a negative way (but when do they ever speak of Trump in a positive way?).

CNN’s Jim Acosta, true to his anti-Trump Resistance roots in the name of “journalism,” even shared a nickname for the president:

Coronavirus in Chief, Trump takes off mask as he returns to WH. pic.twitter.com/ukCyhU1Nv0 — Jim Acosta (@Acosta) October 5, 2020

We can’t say we’re surprised.

White House correspondent calls the president: “Coronavirus in Chief” https://t.co/arlTnnlC6f — Henry Rodgers (@henryrodgersdc) October 5, 2020

#Journalism

China could not have asked for a better propaganda bitch like they can find at CNN https://t.co/y3KgqFjk04 — Branson Taylor (@Btaylor74) October 6, 2020

Why are you such a hack for the DNC!? https://t.co/Z1I4g2hafU — cr (@propatriots) October 6, 2020

It’s apparently in his job description.

He’s on a balcony by himself. JFC. — Carole Maskin (@justanurse25) October 6, 2020

He is alone. Jim wears his mask in his car…. — Ava- I Love My USA! 🇺🇸 🎃 (@WEdwarda) October 5, 2020

Acosta’s CNN colleague Jake Tapper might do that too.

