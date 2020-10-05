https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/05/cnns-jim-acosta-shares-video-of-trump-alone-on-wh-balcony-removing-mask-calls-him-coronavirus-in-chief/

We told you earlier that President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center and returned to the White House to finish out his COVID-19 quarantine after having been treated for complications from the virus. After Trump got back to the White House, he went to the Truman balcony, removed his mask and saluted Marine One. Reporters, including Andrea Mitchell, were speechless in a negative way (but when do they ever speak of Trump in a positive way?).

CNN’s Jim Acosta, true to his anti-Trump Resistance roots in the name of “journalism,” even shared a nickname for the president:

We can’t say we’re surprised.

#Journalism

It’s apparently in his job description.

Acosta’s CNN colleague Jake Tapper might do that too.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...