President Trump’s stay at Walter Reed Medical Center has again given the press an opportunity to become absolute embarrassments to their profession and cover themselves in conspiracy theory glory. In regards to some photos released showing President Trump, Yahoo News was all over it:

While multiple photos were released showing Trump in different locations and with different clothes, the metadata shows they were taken 10 minutes apart, implying they may have been staged to create the impression of a full day of presidential business https://t.co/mWURETA45W pic.twitter.com/ZGF3QsrpYA — Yahoo News (@YahooNews) October 5, 2020

More conspiracies? Say it ain’t so!

They’re completely unhinged now. Good Lord https://t.co/BbwBR8n4iz — Caffeine Queen of the Klutzes (@Philly_Hoosier) October 5, 2020

we’re really reaching for the bottom of the barrel aren’t we https://t.co/otP0Ras073 — Ben McDonald (@Bmac0507) October 5, 2020

And for some reason we have a feeling they’ll be able to reach even lower as the week goes on.

He filmed a video, sitting at the round table, most likely because of the video camera. They took some snaps. He moved into conference room, removed his jacket. They took some snaps. BIG F*CKING DEAl. You guys know he has Covid, right? JFC. #MainstreamMediaIsAHateGroup — sarainitaly🍉🍒🍹🌞 (@sarainitaly) October 5, 2020

Maybe he just took his jacket off (or just put it on?) Sometimes a cigar is just a cigar. https://t.co/Q8vmqUx6GC — Mike Glenn (@mrglenn) October 5, 2020

Y’all should be nominated for a Pulitzer… pic.twitter.com/Vf1Dt4Mv0W — ShredderGirl (@ShredderBabe) October 5, 2020

Ap edited 10 minutes apart…but you knew that — NotMarissaM🎃🎃🎃🎃🎃 (@AlmostAwakenedd) October 5, 2020

You people are sick — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) October 5, 2020

President changed rooms and took off his jacket. This is “news.” I didn’t get the feeling they were creating the impression he worked a full day, did anyone? I figured “Oh, he put in a little work.” Still more than Biden did. https://t.co/v5Rp6CHsPi — Insomnochick (@insomnochick) October 5, 2020

Maybe the media would have been happier if Trump has just called a 9 a.m. lid.

