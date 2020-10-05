https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/crooked-democrat-requests-ballot-dead-wife-says-havent-done-anything-wrong/

A Florida man was arrested and charged with a felony after he requested a mail-in ballot for his dead wife.

Wiggins and his wife are Democrats.

FOX News reported:

A Florida man who was charged with a felony after allegedly requesting a vote-by-mail ballot for his dead wife said on Friday he was just testing the state’s voting system, according to a report.

Larry Wiggins, 62, a registered Democrat from Sarasota, Fla., requested the mail-in ballot for his wife this month even though she died in 2018, authorities said. After being released from jail in Manatee County, located about 30 miles south of Tampa, Wiggins told Tampa’s WFLA-TV, “I heard so much about ballots being sent in and people just having found them in different places. I feel like I haven’t done anything wrong.”