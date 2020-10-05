https://hannity.com/media-room/cruz-dems-arent-joking-country-one-vote-away-from-losing-fundamental-liberties/

Senator Ted Cruz penned an op-ed published by CNN this week outlining the dangers of electing Joe Biden this November; saying Democrats “aren’t joking” when they threaten to pack the Supreme Court.

“The reason American voters picked Trump over Clinton, and the reason they ushered in a Senate majority in 2014 and 2016 and expanded that majority in 2018, is because the constitutional liberties fundamental to our democracy — free speech, religious liberty and the Second Amendment — hang in the balance of the court,” writes Cruz.

“And in a matter of weeks, the result of this presidential election could come down to the court. If the election results are challenged, a four-four court can’t decide anything. We need a full Court on Election Day, given the high likelihood we’re going to see litigation that goes to the court. We need a nine justice Supreme Court that can give a definitive answer for the country,” he adds.

Read his full op-ed here.

