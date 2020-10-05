https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/cruz-scorches-cbs-complete-indictment-media-bias-ever-involving-biden-accuser/

(THE BLAZE) Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) identified the “most complete indictment of media bias ever” over the weekend — and now he wants answers.

Over the weekend, “60 Minutes” aired a special interview with Tara Reade, the woman who claims Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden sexually assaulted her in the early 1990s when she worked in his Senate office. Biden has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

But for some reason, CBS News, just weeks away from the election, set up the exclusive interview to air in Australia — not the United States.

