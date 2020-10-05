https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/dan-bongino-scheduled-for-neck-surgery-tomorrow/

Watch: Fox’s @dbongino blasts “media buffoons” for criticism of Secret Service who drove @realDonaldTrump to thank supporters outside Walter Reed pic.twitter.com/Tk5b0fw0oG — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) October 5, 2020

Bongino goes ballistic this morning on media for Secret Service lies — Fantastic Clip

Dan Bongino to undergo surgery on Wednesday for a tumor on his neck

“I get lipomas – fatty tumors once in a while. They’re benign, I’ve never had any issue with them at all and I noticed there was a lump on the left side of my neck about two weeks ago. I thought it was from grappling– I had gotten choked out a couple of times, I didn’t think any of it so I went to get an MRI thinking it was a lipoma and when I rolled out of the machine, there is nothing worse than having a radiologist look at ya and I said “It’s a lipoma, right?” And he said “no, it is not a lipoma.”

Here’s a longer version from this morning

Bonus Tweet…

The background notes which led to Ratcliffe’s letter are a nuclear bomb. There’s no spinning them. Everyone knew from the get-go this was a conspiracy to commit FISA fraud. Obama too. Please press HARD for declassification of this material. They’re all caught. And they know it. — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 5, 2020

