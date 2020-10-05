https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/05/dan-rather-analyzes-covid-motorcades-and-the-documents-trump-was-signing-what-could-possibly-backfire/

As you know, President Trump’s photos and videos (some of which show him signing documents) and his motorcade on the streets near Walter Reed Medical Center to thank supporters who showed up to wish him well have driven the anti-Trump Resistance even further out of their minds.

Former CBS Evening News anchor Dan Rather has gotten in on the action:

For starters, does Rather really want to get back into the document analysis game?

The projection is strong with this particular newsman!

Just wait for the reactions when Trump gets released from the hospital. We probably haven’t seen anything yet.

