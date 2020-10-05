https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/democrat-predator-conspired-to-meet-14-year-old-boy-for-sex-caught-on-video/
Former Mass State Rep Candidate Matt Trowbridge Caught Trying To Have Sex With Young Boy
Predator Poachers Massachusetts
A former Democrat candidate for Massachusetts State Representative has been caught on camera by a group of pedophile hunters attempting to meet up with a 14-year-old boy for sex. Matt Trowbridge, who currently works for a nursing home, was busted by an activist group called Predator Poachers of Massachusetts trying to meet a child for sex through the app Grindr. The group does “To Catch A Predator” style stings and posts them on YouTube.