Following recent outbreaks in various Brooklyn and Queens neighborhoods, Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D-N.Y.) announced that schools in these ZIP codes will be closed for in-person learning starting on Tuesday, the New York Post reports.

During the same Monday press conference, Cuomo said that the state government would be intervening in the city’s handling of the virus, using city personnel to more strongly enforce virus prevention measures and violations.

While New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio had asked Cuomo on Sunday to shut down the schools, non-essential businesses, and dining at restaurants in these hot zones, Cuomo decided to only close the public and private schools in these areas for the time being.

Justifying the move, Cuomo said, “These clusters need to be attacked.”

“I would not send my child to a school in a hot-spot cluster,” the Governor added. “I am not going to recommend or allow any New York City family to send their child to a school that I wouldn’t send my child.”

Cuomo has been openly critical of New York City’s response to the latest outbreaks and of his rival, de Blasio. He has been especially critical of de Blasio’s plan for not addressing religious communities enough, particularly since many outbreaks have been coming from with areas with large Orthodox Jewish communities. The Governor said that he would meet with these leaders on Tuesday.

With regards to the enforcement of mask-wearing and social-distancing mandates, he said: “Enforcement is kind. You know why? Because enforcement saves lives. Any rule is only as good as the enforcement.”

He continued hammering his point, saying, “Too many local governments are not doing enforcement,” he continued. “Warnings are not enforcement.”

