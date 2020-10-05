https://trends.gab.com/trend-feed/5f7bc1904eb99611d5f033ae
As tracers attempted to catch up on a backlog of calls to the contacts of 16,000 infectious people missed from the database – due to an Excel error – the communication system began to overload….
With the hood of her grey jumper over her head and sunglasses hiding her face, Julie Burgess did not look like someone you want to mess with as she emerged from crisis talks with embattled son Sam….
The group, made up of dozens of Conservative MPs, want to call last orders on the unpopular pub curfew and will join with Labour in order to vote it down, the Telegraph reports….