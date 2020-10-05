https://twitchy.com/brett-3136/2020/10/05/democrats-are-blaming-deaths-on-a-video-again-msnbcs-chris-hayes-says-trumps-video-will-absolutely-get-people-killed/

If you want to look at a political figure who has a serious reckoning coming regarding coronavirus deaths, it’s Gov. Andrew Cuomo, but as the virus was spreading, Democrats were openly suggesting on Twitter that Joe Biden be swapped out for Cuomo on the Democratic presidential ticket, his leadership was just that strong.

But TDS is a very real thing, and a lot of people think that President Trump is responsible for every COVID-19 death in the United States for not acting earlier to contain the virus. And after Trump returned to the White House from Walter Reed Monday evening, he released a video urging people not to let COVID-19 dominate their lives — our doctors are the greatest and a vaccine is around the corner.

Leftist media types have been freaking out over the video, but MSNBC’s Chris Hayes is calling it now: the video will “absolutely” get people killed.

That video will absolutely get people killed. — Chris Hayes (@chrislhayes) October 6, 2020

Hey look, the Democrats are blaming deaths on a video again. https://t.co/rh29nCzdaZ — Jen DinNJ (@JenDinnj) October 6, 2020

Lol no it won’t you big baby https://t.co/wc7aZcE6Ox — GRANT🤴🏼🎃 (@GRANTSRNTS) October 6, 2020

Oh calm down, Martha. https://t.co/q0gsEg3H20 — Chad Felix Greene (@chadfelixg) October 6, 2020

Is the science telling you that Chris? 🙄 https://t.co/29hovFhBM9 — Jamie White (@WhiteIsTheFury) October 6, 2020

We need to stop being a society of weaklings. It’s not a big deal for people who aren’t elderly or medically compromised. https://t.co/h4ugAY2Eat — daniel burlington (@danielburlingt1) October 6, 2020

Nearly 100% of them will be journalists succumbing to apoplexy. https://t.co/CS0jzvoWzi — Aaron Lockhart 🇺🇸 (@arabbitorduck) October 6, 2020

Drama queen ass journos https://t.co/cJE2hKNesH — Ma Anand Sheela (@zipyourfacehole) October 6, 2020

I will pay you $100 to take a testosterone test https://t.co/p2kjPCSUu0 — Christopher Walker (@JewishRedditor) October 6, 2020

Take a Midol, Chris. https://t.co/SbUGrhXfH4 — LID. John. Clap for that you stupid … (@SemperBanU) October 6, 2020

Polls show people believe COVID has a much higher death rate than is actually true. Why do you think that is? Hint: 👇👇👇👇 https://t.co/oQww19mKbc — Casey (@space_case12) October 6, 2020

President Trump is alive.

Leftist media had their hearts set on the opposite outcome, and this is the result.

The state of journalism in America has officially reached an all time low. https://t.co/yMqFIXA2gJ — Michele Blood (@BloodBrief) October 6, 2020

We are currently living in a period of mass hysteria you ONLY read about in history books. Absolutely amazing lunacy.#TrumpCovid19 #COVID19 https://t.co/6psiw89FH1 — 𝘽𝙆𝙒🤘 (@BkwHookem) October 6, 2020

Related:

President Trump releases video message on return to the White House; Andrea Mitchell ‘has no words’ https://t.co/v1VccAmsnK — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) October 6, 2020

recent stories

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

