President Donald J. Trump works in the Presidential Suite at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Md. Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, after testing positive for COVID-19. (Official White House Photo by Joyce N. Boghosian)

It’s hard to overstate how mad the left are that Trump doesn’t appear to be getting a harsh enough punishment for contracting the coronavirus. As I shared this morning, the media have been becoming more and more hostile over the last few days as it became apparent that the President is not currently on his death bed. I caveat that with the usual disclaimers that things could change, but for now, he seems to be improving and doing well.

Now that Trump’s personal condition has thrown a wrench in their desired narrative, the left are turning to a drug called dexamethasone to insist that mental fitness is now a question. Because everything that’s old is new again, they are circling back to the 25th Amendment as their chosen conspiracy theory of choice.

Q.: If the president is on dexamethasone, which I gather can affect judgment, temperament, etc., is there a case for a temporary transfer of responsibility to the VP under section 3 of the 25th amendment? — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) October 4, 2020

Question: If the @POTUS is taking a steroid that sometimes produces wild mood swings, shouldn’t he surrender authority to the VP under the 25th Amendment? — David Axelrod (@davidaxelrod) October 5, 2020

To be clear, there’s no evidence that the drug Trump is taking has given him wild mood swings. In fact, that drug is a steroid you’ve probably all gotten shot into your butt from time to time when you get a cold. Did you lose your mind and start murmuring about aliens? I never did, but maybe I’m just special?

The entire suggestion here is just dumb. This is not the first time a President has possibly been in a position to not fully execute his duties due to illness. Heck, we’ve had presidents shot and in the hospital before. The 25th Amendment is not meant to remove a president from office because he’s under the weather or because he’s out of commission for a few days, and Trump was never even really out of commission. He’s already up and tweeting like normal this morning, taking calls, and reviewing documents.

These kinds of authoritarian suggestions are incredibly dangerous. The idea that Trump simply getting sick means he can be forcibly removed from office is insane and a precedent that no one should want to set. But even weeks out from the election, the left and their media allies are still absolutely going crazy. Just imagine what happens if Trump actually wins re-election?

Besides, they’ve played this card way too many times for it to matter at this point.

“Crap, he’s not dead. What now?” “Say he’s mentally unfit for office?” “We’ve been saying that for four years.” pic.twitter.com/FGRQSmmeWg — David Edward™ (@_David_Edward) October 5, 2020

When you spend years suggesting that everything Trump does is proof he’s unfit for office, you can’t now been taken seriously when you stupidly suggest using the 25th Amendment over a temporary infection. Besides, we all know they aren’t going to hold these same standards for a possible President Joe Biden, who would no doubt be out of sight and unavailable for long stretches.

I’ll end by sharing a brilliant new term shared by Mollie Hemingway this morning.

Conspiracy theories for me but not for thee is the left’s motto now.

