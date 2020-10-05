https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/devin-nunes-one-liner-on-andrew-mccabe/

Devin Nunes full interview with Maria Bartiromo this morning

‘Andrew McCabe won’t testify because he’s fearful of catching Covid through a zoom meeting.’

‘In Jan 2017 we asked all the dirty cops where did this dirt come from and none of them seemed to know the answer. Now we know everyone knew the answer except for the Republicans.”

‘There’s more underlying evidence that backs up what DNI Ratcliffe put out.’

‘Every Republican in the House and Senate should be saying this is over, we want all of the documents now or maybe it’s time to start shutting these agencies down.’

Must See From Yesterday:

‘The coup attempt is happening right now!’ ‘Release spygate indictments before the election!’

Short highlight clips…

