I wrote about former FBI Director James Comey’s appearance before the Senate Judiciary Committee last week in “Dirtiest cop testifies.” Maria Bartiromo invited Rep. Devin Nunes to discuss Comey’s appearance on her Sunday Morning Futures show yesterday (video below, posted here at FOX News).

In his response to Bartiromo’s opening question, Nunes alluded to the letter by DNI John Ratcliffe that we posted in “Today in Russia hoax news.” In her second question Bartiromo quoted Kim Strassel’s Wall Street Journal Potomac Watch column “The James Comey election.”

In the course of the interview Nunes cited Lee Smith’s invaluable book The Plot Against the President, which we excerpted here. The Russian spy to whom Nunes referred towward the end of the interview is former Brookings Institute researcher Igor Danchenko, the subject of Eric Felten’s RCP column “Dossier Source Was a Suspected Russian Spy, and the FBI Knew It When It Spied on Carter Page.”

We haven’t yet gotten to the bottom of the biggest political scandal in American history and, if Joe Biden is elected president, we never will. That Biden himself was a guilty actor in the underlying events is of approximately no interest to the media adjunct of the Democratic Party that itself played the role of a protagonist in the scandal.

