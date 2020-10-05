http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/wolhSej5L8M/

President Donald Trump sent several messages on Twitter on Monday, urging his supporters to vote.

The president cited a voter who said on Fox and Friends earlier he was voting for Trump because his 401k had tripled since the 2016 election.

“Thank you, and remember that the Stock Market is getting ready to break its all-time high,” Trump wrote.

The president remains hospitalized in Walter Reed Military hospital from where he specifically called on Virginia voters to vote, as early voting in the state had already started.

“Virginia Voters! Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment,” he wrote. “I have stopped him. I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment. Working hard in Virginia.”

Despite Virginia being a reliably Democrat state in recent years, Trump argued it was “in play” in the 2020 election.

“Better Vote for your favorite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights!” he warned.

The president followed his message with several calls to action in all-caps, focusing on his policy agenda.

IF YOU WANT A MASSIVE TAX INCREASE, THE BIGGEST IN THE HISTORY OF OUR COUNTRY (AND ONE THAT WILL SHUT OUR ECONOMY AND JOBS DOWN), VOTE DEMOCRAT!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Virginia Voters! Your Governor wants to obliterate your Second Amendment. I have stopped him. I am the only thing between you and your Second Amendment. Working hard in Virginia. It’s IN PLAY. Better Vote for your favorite President, or wave goodbye to low taxes and gun rights! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

STOCK MARKET HIGHS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

STRONGEST EVER MILITARY. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

LAW & ORDER. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

RELIGIOUS LIBERTY. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BIGGEST TAX CUT EVER, AND ANOTHER ONE COMING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

401(K). VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BEST V.A. EVER. 91% APPROVAL RATING. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

SPACE FORCE. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

MASSIVE REGULATION CUTS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PRO LIFE! VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

BETTER & CHEAPER HEALTHCARE. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PROTECT PREEXISTING CONDITIONS. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

FIGHT THE CORRUPT FAKE NEWS MEDIA. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

SAVE OUR SECOND AMENDMENT. VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

PEACE THROUGH STRENGTH (BRING OUR SOLDIERS HOME). VOTE! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows told Fox News that Trump’s condition has “continued to improve” overnight and “we are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today.”

We are still optimistic that he will be able to return to the White House later today.” — John Roberts (@johnrobertsFox) October 5, 2020

