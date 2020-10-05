http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/EvpTvtR-oxc/

President Donald Trump urged Americans to stop being afraid of the coronavirus after he returned to the White House from receiving treatment for the virus.

“I learned so much about coronavirus and one thing that’s for certain: don’t let it dominate you, don’t be afraid of it,” Trump said. “You’re going to beat it.”

The president filmed and released a new video on Monday as soon as he returned to the White House after receiving treatment at Walter Reed Military Hospital for the coronavirus.

The video appeared to be filmed on the South Portico of the White House after the president removed his mask.

The president noted that the United State had the best therapeutics and medicines to treat the virus, and thanked the staff and doctors at Walter Reed Military hospital for their excellent care.

He admitted that he “didn’t feel so good” until he went to the hospital on Friday, and now felt “great.”

“Don’t let it dominate. Don’t let it take over your lives, don’t let that happen,” Trump said. “We have the greatest country in the world.”

He indicated that he had no regrets about traveling around the country and meeting people in person, putting himself at risk and ultimately contracting the virus.

“I stood out front. I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did,” he said. “I know there’s a risk. There’s a danger, but that’s ok, and now I’m better. And maybe I’m immune. I don’t know.”

“Don’t let it dominate your lives. Get out there, be careful, we have the best medicines in the world … and the vaccines are coming momentarily,” Trump concluded.

Earlier Monday, President Trump also urged Americans not to be afraid of the coronavirus.

“Don’t be afraid of Covid,” he said. “Don’t let it dominate your life.”

I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 5, 2020

Prior to recording the video, President Trump exited Marine One, walked up the steps of the South Portico, turned, and removed his mask as he stood and saluted Marine One as it left the White House.

The White House also released a highlight video of the president’s return.

