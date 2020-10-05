https://www.citizenfreepress.com/breaking/donald-trumps-platinum-plan-for-black-americans/
President @realDonaldTrump‘s Platinum Plan is designed to bring opportunity, security, fairness and prosperity to Black communities!#BlackVoicesforTrump #PlatinumPlan pic.twitter.com/Ih3xa9Pj0Y
New video from Black Voices for Trump…
Biden would destroy fracking and thousands of good-paying jobs…
Thousands of African Americans who work in the ” Fracking ” industry in (PA) (OH) jobs would be eliminated if Biden is elected, Watch how Biden makes his intentions clear to these environmental wackos, then tells Workers in ( PA) they have nothing to fear,
BIDEN EXPOSED ✔ pic.twitter.com/VlsC8ajCXZ
