President Donald Trump announced he will be released from Walter Reed National Military Medical Center Hospital in Bethesda, Maryland Monday at 6:30 p.m.

In his announcement via Twitter, Trump encouraged Americans not to let the virus “dominate your life.”

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” he tweeted.

Trump was first hospitalized on Friday following his and First Lady Melania Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis on Thursday night. Since the announcement of his positive test, mainstream media reporters and Democrats began peddling conspiracy theories about Trump’s contraction of the virus, with some even wishing for his death.

Photos released by the White House show Trump working from an office space in the hospital while he was being treated. The president also tweeted multiple videos reassuring the public that he was doing well and praising the doctors at Walter Reed for handling his treatment.

On Sunday, Trump made a quick, masked trip outside of the hospital in a vehicle to wave at supporters gathered outside of the medical facility.

The media attacked Trump for this decision, claiming he risked the lives of Secret Service members and others by potentially exposing them to the virus. The president responded by pointing out the media’s hypocrisy in the coverage of the event.

“It is reported that the Media is upset because I got into a secure vehicle to say thank you to the many fans and supporters who were standing outside of the hospital for many hours, and even days, to pay their respect to their President. If I didn’t do it, Media would say RUDE!!!” he wrote.

According to Dr. Sean Conley, the President has “remained fever free and off of supplemental oxygen” as of Sunday and had received treatments of Remdesivir “without complication.”

Since Trump’s positive COVID-19 diagnosis, other White House officials and politicians have tested positive including Kayleigh McEnany, Sens. Mike Lee, Thom Tillis, and Ron Johnson, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.

