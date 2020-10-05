https://www.theblaze.com/news/trump-video-coronavirus-white-house

President Donald Trump issued a reassuring video message to Americans after returning to the White House on Monday from a stay at the Walter Reed Medical Clinic.

The president had a short photo op at the White House after he took off his mask, and then posted a video to his official social media account.

“I just left Walter Reed Medical Center, and it’s really something very special. The doctors, the nurses, the first responders. And I learned so much about coronavirus,” the president said.

“And one thing that’s for certain. Don’t let it dominate you. Don’t be afraid of it. You’re gonna beat it. We have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines. All developed recently,” Trump continued.

“And you’re gonna beat it. I went, I didn’t feel so good. And two days ago, I could have left two days ago. Two days ago I felt great, like better than I have in a long time. I said just recently, better than 20 years ago. Don’t let it dominate, don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen. We have the greatest country in the world,” he added.

“We’re going back. We’re going back to work. We’re going to be out front. As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there was danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front. I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did. And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger, and that’s OK. And now I’m better, and maybe I’m immune, I don’t know,” the president said.

“But don’t let it dominate your lives, get out there, be careful. We have the best medicines in the world. And they’re all happened very shortly, and they’re all getting approved. And the vaccines are coming, momentarily. Thank you very much,” he concluded.

The president stunned the political world when he tweeted early Friday morning that he and first lady Melania Trump had tested positively for the coronavirus. He was later taken to Walter Reed Medical Center out of an abundance of caution. The president’s physician said that he was exhibiting mild symptoms and had received treatment for the coronavirus.

