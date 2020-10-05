https://www.theepochtimes.com/dont-let-it-dominate-you-trump-says-of-covid-19-after-leaving-hospital_3527431.html

President Donald Trump issued a video message telling Americans “don’t let it dominate you,” referring to the COVID-19 disease, just after he departed Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.

“I just left Walter Reed Medical Center and it’s really something very special—the doctors, the nurses, the first responders,” Trump said. “And I learnt so much about coronavirus, and one thing that’s for certain—don’t let it dominate you, don’t be afraid of it.

“You’re going to beat it, we have the best medical equipment, we have the best medicines, all developed recently, and you’re going to beat it,” he added.

The president announced that he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the CCP (Chinese Communist Party) virus, in the early hours of Friday, Oct. 2. Later in the day, the president moved to Walter Reed “out of an abundance of caution,” the White House announced at the time.

Trump said that he “didn’t feel so good” when he first set off to Walter Reed, but that he “could have left” the military hospital two days ago because he “felt great … better than 20 years ago” after receiving treatment, including a five-day course of the intravenous antiviral drug remdesivir.

He told Americans, “Don’t let it dominate, don’t let it take over your lives. Don’t let that happen, we have the greatest country in the world. We’ve going back to work, we’re going to be out front.”

“As your leader, I had to do that. I knew there’s danger to it, but I had to do it. I stood out front, I led. Nobody that’s a leader would not do what I did. And I know there’s a risk, there’s a danger but that’s okay. And now I’m better and maybe I’m immune,” the president added.

“Don’t let it dominate your lives, get out there, be careful, we have the best medicines in the world, and it’ll all happen very shortly, and they’re all getting approved. And the vaccines are coming momentarily,” Trump said.

Shortly prior to issuing his video statement, the president shared a video of his arrival back at the White House from Walter Reed on Marine One, set to triumphant music.

The president’s physician, Navy Cmdr. Sean Conley, said earlier in the day that the president remains contagious and would not be fully “out of the woods” for another week but that he had met or exceeded standards for discharge from the hospital. Trump is expected to continue his recovery at the White House with the first lady.

Trump 2020 Communications Director Tim Murtaugh told Fox News late Monday, about an hour after the president left Walter Reed, that Trump “plans to debate” his opponent Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Oct. 15.

Symone Sanders, a senior campaign adviser to Biden, told CNN on Sunday that Biden is “looking forward” to the upcoming debate scheduled to be held in Miami, Florida, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.

Sanders added that they hoped Trump can participate. “We’re hoping that he’s medically able to participate, and that is up to his doctors to clear him. But Joe Biden will be at that debate,” she told CNN.

The Commission on Presidential Debates announced on Monday that both Trump and Biden “qualify for participation” in the debate.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

