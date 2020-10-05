https://www.dailywire.com/news/dreyers-unveils-new-name-for-derogatory-eskimo-pie

In June, shortly after Quaker announced that it would be changing the name of its famous Aunt Jemima pancake brand, the company Dreyer’s said it would be renaming its famous Eskimo Pie to something less “derogatory.” On Monday, the company revealed the new name for its beloved ice cream product: Edy’s Pie.

“After more than 100 years, Dreyer’s is changing its popular Eskimo Pie ice cream bar to Edy’s Pie. The new name was announced by the brand Monday,” reported Fox Business. “After months of discussion, the brand decided on Edy’s Pie, named after one of the company’s founders, Joseph Edy. The chocolate-coated ice cream bar will be available under its new name early next year.”

Back in June, Dreyer denounced the “Eskimo Pie” name as “derogatory” while vowing to change it out in the name of racial equality.

“We are committed to being a part of the solution on racial equality, and recognize the term is derogatory,” the company said. “This move is part of a larger review to ensure our company and brands reflect our people values.”

The chocalate-coated ice cream bar’s original marketing brand featured a young boy in a traditional Eskimo bar in an arctic environment. Elizabell Marquez, head of marketing for Dreyer’s, did not say what the new mascot will be.

“We anticipate Edy’s Pie ice cream bars to be on shelf in early 2021. Our mission at Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is to bring joy to everyday life with ice cream and we look forward to our Edy’s Pie ice cream bars continuing to do just that,” she told Fox News.

Earlier this year, the butter company Land O’ Lakes announced that it would be removing the famed “Butter Maiden”—a Native American woman named Mia—from its packaging, a logo designed by Native American artist Patrick DesJarlait. In an article for The Washington Post, DesJarlait’s son, Robert, said his father crafted the logo to “foster a sense of Indian pride.”

“With the redesign, my father made Mia’s Native American connections more specific,” he wrote. “He changed the beadwork designs on her dress by adding floral motifs that are common in Ojibwe art. He added two points of wooded shoreline to the lake that had often been depicted in the image’s background. It was a place any Red Lake tribal citizen would recognize as the Narrows, where Lower Red Lake and Upper Red Lake meet.”

Months later, when the Black Lives Matter movement spread across the United States following the death of George Floyd at the hands of a white Minneapolis police officer, the company Quaker announced that it would be retiring the Aunt Jemima mascot.

“As we work to make progress toward racial equality through several initiatives, we also must take a hard look at our portfolio of brands and ensure they reflect our values and meet our consumers’ expectations,” Quaker said in a statement. “We recognize Aunt Jemima’s origins are based on a racial stereotype. While work has been done over the years to update the brand in a manner intended to be appropriate and respectful, we realize those changes are not enough.”

