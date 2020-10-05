https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/electioneering-twitter-censors-sick-video-creepy-joe-bidens-gross-inappropriate-comments-little-girls-florida/

Earlier today Joe Biden told a group of young girls he wants to see them dancing in four years.

This was quite a statement!

Cassandra Fairbanks reported on the bizarre statement.

Creepy Joe Biden has struck again, saying that he wants to see young girls at his campaign stop “dancing when they are four years older.”

The shocking incident took place during a campaign stop at the Little Haiti Cultural Center in Miami on Monday.

“The bad news is” creepy uncle Joe strikes again. pic.twitter.com/KL3HFFxlIE — Mythinformed (@MythinformedMKE) October 5, 2020

Speaking with his back to the audience, Biden cracked a joke about how the “bad news” is that he is coming back.

“The good news is, for me, I’m here. The bad news is, for you, I’m coming back,” he said.

At this point, young girls standing off to the side of the stage caught the eye of the Democratic nominee.

“I want to see these beautiful young ladies, I want to see them dancing when they are four years older too,” he said.

Now this…

The creepy video clip is so gross that Twitter is not letting our readers view it.

Twitter put up a warning flag on the post today.

This is the definition of electioneering.

Big Tech has ramped up their censoring of conservative voices in the last couple weeks.

Facebook censored Mark Levin today.

Welcome to the club.

The tech giants refuse to let the American people see the truth and decide for themselves.

