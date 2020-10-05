https://justthenews.com/government/courts-law/eric-trump-gives-deposition-new-york-ag-letitia-james-probe-trump?utm_source=justthenews.com&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=external-news-aggregators

President Trump’s son Eric Trump was questioned under oath Monday by the New York attorney general’s office, in connecting with a probe into the Trump Organization’s financial and tax records.

Trump, an executive vice president with the company, was deposed by state investigators via a video-conference, according to Bloomberg News.

Trump had agreed to comply with subpoenas from the attorney general’s office to testify in the probe but had asked to wait until after the Nov. 3 election, with his lawyers citing their client’s duties to his father’s reelection campaign and the likelihood of the testimony being politicized so close to Election Day.

However, a New York Supreme Court judge ruled Sept. 23 that Trump had to testify before Oct. 7.

The office of Attorney General Letitia James is investigating whether the Trump Organization improperly inflated the value of real estate assets to obtain loans and tax benefits.

