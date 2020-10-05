https://cnsnews.com/index.php/article/national/lucy-collins/facebook-flags-conservative-scholar-mark-levin-claims-repeated

(CNS News) — This morning, constitutional scholar, best selling author, and conservative talk-radio host Mark Levin tweeted out a message he had received from Facebook, stating that his Facebook page would experience “reduced distribution and other restrictions.”

Levin said the restriction is “a clear effort at censorship.”

On Levin’s page, Facebook posted, “Your Page has reduced distribution and other restrictions because of repeated sharing of false news. People will also be able to see if a Page has a history of sharing false news.”

On Facebook, Levin remarked, “Facebook has just sent us this message. It’s a clear effort at censorship. Every link I post is from a legitimate source. But because so many people are seeing what I’m posting and we’re within weeks of the election it’s clear that Facebook is trying to influence the election’s outcome.”

“It’s also clear Facebook is pushing a leftwing agenda,” said the New York Times best selling author. “I’ll address this tonight on radio.”

The Mark Levin radio show is ranked No. 4 in the nation, according to Talkers.com.

Currently, Levin’s Facebook page has over 1.5 million likes and slightly over 1.49 million followers. On Twitter, Levin has 2.5 million followers.

TechWatch, a division of the Media Research Center, has reported on Facebook allegedly censoring conservative media, including advertisements this month from President Donald Trump’s campaign, labelling them “misleading.”

“In recent months, Facebook has removed or labelled multiple posts from Trump,” said TechWatch. “On September 3, for example, Facebook flagged Trump’s post that told voters how to make sure their votes have been properly collected and tabulated.”

“In August, Facebook Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg said that the platform is prepared to take down any of the president’s posts that violate its definition of ‘hate speech’ or ‘misinformation,'” reported TechWatch. “The platform also removed a video of Trump discussing the effects of COVID-19 on children in the same month.”

Mark Levin is the author of numerous books, six of which were New York Times best sellers. In addition to his syndicated radio show, he hosts the TV program Life, Liberty & Levin on the Fox News Channel. Levin held several posts in the Reagan administration, including chief of staff to Attorney General Edwin Meese.

(Disclosure: CNS News is a division of the Media Research Center.)

