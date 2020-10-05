https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/feeling-really-good-president-trump-leaving-walter-reed-today-630-pm/

President Trump will be leaving Walter Reed this evening at 6:30 PM ET.

Trump told Americans not to be afraid of Covid.

“I will be leaving the great Walter Reed Medical Center today at 6:30 P.M. Feeling really good! Don’t be afraid of Covid. Don’t let it dominate your life. We have developed, under the Trump Administration, some really great drugs & knowledge. I feel better than I did 20 years ago!” Trump said.

As a precautionary measure, the President’s medical team recommended President Trump be taken to Walter Reed on Friday for state of the art monitoring after he tested positive for Covid.

Trump supporters were gathered outside of Walter Reed all weekend to pray for Trump.

President Trump thanked his medical team and his supporters and said he cannot wait to get back to work for the American people.

