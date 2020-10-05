https://www.wnd.com/2020/10/florida-dem-accused-seeking-ballot-dead-wife/

(FOX NEWS) — A Florida man who was charged with a felony after allegedly requesting a vote-by-mail ballot for his dead wife said on Friday he was just testing the state’s voting system, according to a report.

Larry Wiggins, 62, a registered Democrat from Sarasota, Fla., requested the mail-in ballot for his wife this month even though she died in 2018, authorities said. After being released from jail in Manatee County, located about 30 miles south of Tampa, Wiggins told Tampa’s WFLA-TV, “I heard so much about ballots being sent in and people just having found them in different places. I feel like I haven’t done anything wrong.”

Manatee Supervisor of Elections Mike Bennett said his staff discovered the alleged fraud during a routine check of the voter roll, which is conducted whenever someone requests a mail-in ballot, according to the Sarasota Herald-Tribune. He said that the voter database is also consistently updated with information that includes voters who die.

