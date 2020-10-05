https://thewashingtonsentinel.com/fla-gop-candidate-laura-loomer-slams-big-tech-for-its-rainbowland-world-of-censorship/

Action star and former wrestler Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has “gone big” and in a softball video interview posted to Twitter in which he endorsed Joe Biden for president.

When he first hit the entertainment scene, “The Rock” played to the conservative base and often dissed leftism. But now that he is a big money star and he doesn’t need his conservative fans anymore, this “centrist” actor is diving headlong into hardcore leftist politics by endorsing the senile Biden and his extremist left-wing running mate, Kamala Harris.

In his tweet posted on Sunday in which he claims to be a “political independent,” Johnson told his 14.8 million Twitter followers that he is jumping onboard the Biden/Harris campaign for president.

“We are approximately five weeks away from Election Day,” Johnson began in his video which contained a awning interview with Joe Biden and his running mate, Kamala Harris.

“As a political independent & centrist,” Johnson tweeted, “I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE.”

As a political independent & centrist, I’ve voted for both parties in the past. In this critical presidential election, I’m endorsing @JoeBiden & @KamalaHarris. Progress takes courage, humanity, empathy, strength, KINDNESS & RESPECT. We must ALL VOTE: https://t.co/rZi1mxh8DC pic.twitter.com/auLbc8xDBv — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) September 27, 2020

Johnson continued in his video saying that this election is “arguably the most critical election our country has seen in decades.”

“Now that said, I’m going to be pushing this political conversation just a little bit more,” the Hobbs & Shaw star continued in his introduction to the interview with Biden and Harris.

“Look, I’ve got friends in all parties, but one thing we can always agree on is the conversation and the dialogue, and where that conversation lands is always the most critical part,” Johnson said. “Now, this is something that I’ve certainly not done in the past, so I’m gonna go big. You guys know me, if I go, I go big!”

From there Johnson told fans that he “sat down” with Biden and Harris — though it was through the Internet, not in person.

Also, just before the interview, the actor again claimed he is a “centrist,” saying, “as a registered independent for years now with centrist ideologies” that he feels Biden and Harris’ far left ideas are the best ones for America.

Clearly, Johnson is no longer a “centrist.”

From there, Johnson went into a softball interview with Biden and Harris where he asked no hard questions.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Facebook at: facebook.com/Warner.Todd.Huston.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

