2020 Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden called for Florida’s Haitian voters to deal the final blow to President Donald Trump’s campaign Monday.

“Think about this,” Biden told a small crowd of supporters during a campaign stop in Florida. “Wouldn’t it be an irony, the irony of all ironies, if on election eve it turned out Haitians delivered the coup de grâce in this election?”

Merriam-Webster’s dictionary defines “coup de grâce” as a “death blow.”

With President Trump at Walter Reed Medical Center, Joe Biden tells a crowd to fantasize about President Trump being delivered a “coup de grâce,” or death blow. pic.twitter.com/6ZE55qs8sE — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) October 5, 2020

In a critical battleground of 29 electoral votes up for grabs, recent polling has shown Biden struggling among Florida’s Hispanic voters. According to a survey last month by NBC/Marist, Biden is losing Hispanic voters to Trump by 50 percent to 46 percent. In 2016, former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton carried this once-key Democratic voting bloc by 62 percent to 35 percent.

RealClearPolitics’ latest aggregate of polls shows Biden up by a mere two points, a narrower lead than Clinton had at the same point in the race against Trump. Trump ultimately captured the state by less than a full percent four years ago.

Biden’s plea for Haitian-Americans to save his campaign in Florida comes on the heels of positive reports regarding the coronavirus-stricken president’s condition. Trump is slated to be discharged from the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday evening.

Last week, Biden wished Trump a “swift recovery” following the president’s positive diagnosis with the Chinese virus.

“We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family,” Biden wrote on Twitter.

Jill and I send our thoughts to President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump for a swift recovery. We will continue to pray for the health and safety of the president and his family. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) October 2, 2020

Biden’s campaign also announced it would temporarily suspend negative ads while the president is sick.

