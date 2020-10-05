https://www.dailywire.com/news/former-secret-service-agent-dan-bongino-rips-one-agent-bashing-trump-to-media

Former Secret Service agent Dan Bongino ripped into the anonymous former Secret Service agent who’s apparently been breathlessly bashing President Donald Trump to the media.

According to Bongino, the hundreds of former Secret Service colleagues he knows support the president and were not offended by POTUS’s car visit to his supporters on Sunday.

The singular agent, Bongino claimed, is serving “as a quote factory for negativity when they need to advance a narrative.”

“A former USSS agent who was an agent on the presidential protection division and served under two presidents texts,” reported Yashar Ali on Sunday. The texts read as follows:

“I am beside myself. He is willfully disregarding the health and safety of the agents around him. They have no choice as they will carry out their mission but if this is not a clear indication that he could give two sh*** about their health safety then I do not know what is.” “I remember a time when we used to judge protectees based on whether they traveled over the holidays; thus impacting the family lives of the agents. Now moving forward I guess the litmus test is whether or not the president will kill me.”

A former USSS agent who was an agent on the presidential protection division and served under two presidents texts: pic.twitter.com/Box0q96A7G — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) October 4, 2020

Bongino, who is now a conservative commentator and the founder of The Bongino Report, blasted: “Just to be clear folks, I remain in contact with hundreds of my former colleagues in the Secret Service and this is BULL***,” he wrote to Twitter on Monday. “This ‘commentary’ is from one agent (we all pretty much know who it is) who serves as a quote factory for negativity when they need to advance a narrative.”

Just to be clear folks, I remain in contact with hundreds of my former colleagues in the Secret Service and this is BULLSHIT. This “commentary” is from one agent (we all pretty much know who it is) who serves as a quote factory for negativity when they need to advance a narrative https://t.co/fujVQEy0qY — Dan Bongino (@dbongino) October 5, 2020

President Trump, who recently tested positive for the China-originated novel coronavirus, took a brief car ride outside Walter Reed Medical Center on Sunday to wave to supporters from inside his vehicle.

Journalists and left-wing politicos quickly erupted with anger, suggesting Trump should be removed from power and charged with crimes for his outing, as noted by The Daily Wire.

And the White House Correspondent’s Association blasted the president for not informing the press pool about his car ride.

“It is outrageous for the president to have left the hospital — even briefly — amid a health crisis without a protective pool present to ensure that the American people know where their president is and how he is doing…,” a statement said. “Now more than ever, the American public deserves independent coverage of the president so they can be reliably informed about his health.”

The White House released a statement Sunday saying Trump’s car ride was “safe.”

“Appropriate precautions were taken in the execution of this movement to protect the President and all those supporting it, including PPE,” said the statement. “The movement was cleared by the medical team as safe to do.”

