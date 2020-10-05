https://thehill.com/homenews/media/519620-foxs-bongino-msnbcs-mccaskill-trade-blows-over-trump-ride-you-epic-piece-of

Fox News contributor Dan Bongino and MSNBC contributor Claire McCaskillClaire Conner McCaskillThe Hill’s 12:30 Report – Sponsored by The Air Line Pilots Association – Judge Amy Coney Barrett makes the rounds on Capitol Hill The Hill’s Morning Report – Sponsored by JobsOhio – Showdown: Trump-Biden debate likely to be nasty Senate Democrats want to avoid Kavanaugh 2.0 MORE traded rhetorical blows on Monday over President Trump Donald John TrumpQuestions remain unanswered as White House casts upbeat outlook on Trump’s COVID-19 fight White House staffers get email saying to stay home if they experience coronavirus symptoms White House says ‘appropriate precautions’ were taken for Trump’s outing to see supporters MORE‘s ride outside Walter Reed Medical Center, with the former Secret Service agent calling the former Democratic senator “an epic piece of garbage” after she called him a “jerk” and the president a narcissist.

“We should ALWAYS care about the Secret Service. But it’s fascinating how the media ONLY seems to give a shit about their safety when they can use it to bash Trump,” Bongino wrote to his more than 2.4 million followers in responding to what appears to be part of a news story on the ride. The president, who tested positive for coronavirus last week and was admitted to Walter Reed on Friday afternoon, waved to supporters from his motorcade in a move that critics say put members of the Secret Service traveling with him in the closed vehicle at risk.

“I coordinated security for Obama in a war zone in Afghanistan & I don’t recall 1 story about our safety then,” Bongino added.

“What a jerk. To equate a President visiting troops in a war zone to a selfish narcissistic need to drive around the block to wave to a small group of his fans is embarrassing,” McCaskill responded.

“Tell that to my daughter, you epic piece of garbage, as she used to cry uncontrollably when she found out her dad was in a hot-zone for the safety of another. Delete your account you hack, you don’t know s**t about honor, integrity, or dignity,” Bongino shot back.

“I am so proud and in awe of the men and women who serve in our military, risking their lives for our country. Mr Bone Spurs, who wanted to take a ride around the block to see his fans, not so much,” McCaskill responded.

“NO ONE is proud of you. You’re a fraud. And a coward,” Bongino replied.

McCaskill joined MSNBC in Jan. 2019 after serving as a Missouri senator from 2007 to 2019.

Bongino, who also served in the New York City Police Department, joined Fox News in January, 2019.

