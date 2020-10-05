https://www.theblaze.com/news/pastor-pregnant-waffle-house-waitress-tip

Hannah Hill, a pregnant employee at a Stockbridge, Georgia, Waffle House location, received a huge tip from a local pastor last week — and then received $12,000 more in donations from the community all because of the encounter with that very same pastor.

What are the details?

According to WXIA-TV, Hill was working a shift at the Stockbridge location when Bishop Eusebio Phelps — a pastor at New Faith Christian Church — came in and picked up his breakfast.

“She was so nice over the telephone, and when I got there, I paid for my food and I told her to keep the change,” he said. “And then when I looked at her, I asked if she was pregnant — she said yes, so at that time, I was just really urged to give her the rest of the money that I had in my wallet, which was around $40. And so I gave her the $40 and I told her that I just wanted to be able to bless her so that she could buy something for the baby.”

A gracious Hill thanked Phelps, and told him that she planned to name her unborn son Samuel.

The revelation struck a particularly bittersweet chord with Phelps, as his son — Samuel — died in Atlanta seven years ago, and the anniversary was coming up soon.

Phelps said that though Hill was appreciative of his own gesture, he was further compelled to help Hill and her child out even more: He went home and devised a plan with his wife.

“I went home, I told my wife what happened,” he recalled. “I was like, ‘Listen, I wanna raise a thousand dollars to give to Hannah so she can buy whatever she needs for the baby.”

He then took to Facebook, where he revealed his plans to help out the needy mom.

The station reported that Phelps’ Facebook post generated more than $12,000.

A big surprise

Hill told the station that she received a phone call from her mother-in-law, telling her to go down to the Waffle House.

When Hill arrived, she was greeted by Phelps and other customers who were ready to present to her a check for more than $12,000.

A spokesperson for Waffle House told Fox News:

We are so appreciative of the kind gesture made by Bishop Phelps and all of the others who contributed on behalf of our Associate, Hannah Hill. Their acts of generosity are a testament to the fact that kindness and hospitality are two of the greatest gifts that can be given to others. On behalf of Waffle House, we sincerely want to thank all of you.

Of the blessing, Hill said, “I had a lot going on, and I don’t really pray that often. I’m not necessarily religious, I wasn’t raised in the church, don’t go to church a lot, haven’t cracked open a Bible in forever. But lately, I have been praying.”

She added, “Makes me wanna get back in church.”

Hill, a mother of one, admitted that she has been “really stressing” as of late and had serious concerns about what life would be like after her new baby arrives.

“I’m so grateful and that’s all I can say,” she said. “I’m so grateful and appreciative to everybody, God is good all the time.”

With the money, Hill plans to get a new vehicle as well as a new place to live with the child’s father, according to the station.

Phelps added, “You gotta show the love of God to people you come into contact with, and it was her kindness — she was so kind and so pleasant, she’s just a real sweetheart. And that touched my heart. And I feel like the Lord has really allowed our paths to cross.”

