President Trump was discharged from Walter Reed Medical Center Monday afternoon after having spent three nights there being treated for coronavirus infection. After his return to the White House the president immediately went to a White House balcony and did something that triggered journos like Andrea Mitchell and Jim Acosta (not to mention MANY other Resistance types).

New York Times columnist Maureen Dowd believes somebody’s reputation has been ruined in this whole process:

When Trump walked through the doors, Walter Reed had a stellar reputation. As he walks out 72 hours later, its reputation is in tatters. There’s nothing Trump can’t ruin. — Maureen Dowd (@maureendowd) October 5, 2020

Walter Reed’s reputation is ruined now? What freaking planet to these people live on?

Journos are enraged that a hospital cared for a patient and made him healthier. They think a hospital taking in a sick person and returning a healthy person will hurt the hospital’s reputation. https://t.co/nvSDtNfRM5 — Sean Davis (@seanmdav) October 6, 2020

It’s reputation is in tatters by… successfully treating a patient…? https://t.co/YIxQXUEvnW — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) October 6, 2020

If a hospital doesn’t help kill Republicans it means their reputation is ruined? And yet these same people wonder why Republicans don’t want Democrats in charge of health care?

Pretty sure Walter Reed will survive no matter what MoDo thinks https://t.co/BtQ5EASlaD — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) October 6, 2020

Imagine thinking a wonderful hospital lost its reputation because you and your peers lost their ever living minds and have a 4-year long temper tantrum. https://t.co/f7EHuID9dt — Mollie (@MZHemingway) October 6, 2020

Just spitballing here- but attacking Walter Reed – one of the most respected medical facilities in the world – is easily the most tone-deaf, agenda driven journalism you’ll see. https://t.co/f4eJcC0tXB — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) October 6, 2020

Does Walter Reed treat people for TDS? They probably don’t have nearly enough beds.

Stupid hospital saving lives. What the hell were they thinking! https://t.co/hjiyXnnPia — ForAmerica (@ForAmerica) October 6, 2020

There is certainly a reputation loss here and it isn’t Walter Reed’s https://t.co/TFOQ5jO6lo — John Noonan (@noonanjo) October 6, 2020

Anything that stands in the way of the media’s anti-Trump narrative is targeted for destruction. People, Institutions, etc. Doesn’t matter. https://t.co/qIf1HZ3ovU — Mike LaChance (@MikeLaChance33) October 6, 2020

You’re mad because the staff at Walter Reed did their jobs? Really? https://t.co/skhSibhINC — baldilocks (@JulietteAkinyi) October 6, 2020

Get help, TDS is wrecking you. https://t.co/TGpegsT1vp — Mike Parker (@MJP1313) October 6, 2020

They’re angry at the hospital for treating the President and making him feel better. Amazing. https://t.co/kWJ9ybyFuk — Shem Horne (@Shem_Infinite) October 6, 2020

Its reputation remains stellar. It’s yours in the media that’s in the toilet. — Add your name (@corrcomm) October 6, 2020

Our media is absolute garbage. https://t.co/JhOuK7TJY6 — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) October 5, 2020

Flaming garbage.

