We get what Sean Penn was doing here but it really just comes across as lame and well … sorta stupid.
And mean-spirited.
Hollywood is gonna Hollywood.
I like presidents who don’t get Covid-19.
— Sean Penn (@SeanPenn) October 4, 2020
Ooh, he’s so deep and edgy.
*yawn*
Catturd came in with the one-two:
I like actors who aren’t responsible for millions starving in Venezuela.
— Catturd ™ (@catturd2) October 4, 2020
Ouch.
Side note, if you’d ever told this editor that she would be writing about a person who calls themself ‘Catturd’ owning Sean Penn in a political atmosphere she’d have thought you were insane. And yet here we are … God bless America.
I like a actors who don’t beat up women.
— “Mungo” the full time philosopher (@MungoAnd) October 4, 2020
Double ouch.
— Dave 🏆 (@mcbdave) October 5, 2020
It is what it is Sean! pic.twitter.com/DubWqbnoc8
— Angree God ✞ 🇺🇸 🇨🇺 🇮🇹 👀 (@AngreeGod) October 5, 2020
Amen.
I like actors who act and don’t remind me of the POS they are in real life.
— 🇺🇸Tom Finnell🇺🇸 (@tomfinnell) October 4, 2020
This didn’t go the way Sean likely thought it would.
Not at all.
But hey, we all laughed.
***
