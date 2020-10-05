https://twitchy.com/sam-3930/2020/10/05/good-god-drew-holden-captures-jennifer-rubins-complete-breakdown-over-trumps-covid-in-train-wreck-of-a-thread/

Drew Holden really took one for the team and put Jennifer Rubin’s entire meltdown over Trump testing positive, being hospitalized, getting treated, and then going for a ‘joy ride’ into one fairly spectacular train wreck of a thread.

Take a gander at this dumpster fire:

Rubin just going full melt down right now. Happy Sunday. pic.twitter.com/aczbRK0ThG — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 4, 2020

Trump’s hospitalization has been far harder on Rubin’s mental health than it has been for Trump, his family, or even his most earnest supporters. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 4, 2020

Trump is on his way back to the White House and honestly I think Rubin needs a wellness check. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 4, 2020

Guys all of these are within the last ten minutes I mean good God. pic.twitter.com/HqWPD3qByf — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) October 4, 2020

Why does she assume the doctor is a man. “… stripped of HIS medical license”? 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/qVksC6RbtI — Pouncing Again Steve 😷 (@estbom) October 5, 2020

She’s going on about the 25th Amendment again because the President has contracted a virus.🤦‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/bjvwo6aEie — K. Walker (@TheMrsKnowItAll) October 4, 2020

Not to be outdone, @joeBiden steps outside his basement veranda holding a giant purple zucchini despite a lid day. #TrumpCovidVictoryLap — Tony Bruno (@TonyBrunoShow) October 4, 2020

@JRubinBlogger needs to be committed at the very least — Marcus Foo (@FooeyFromPerth) October 5, 2020

She makes me laugh! — SocialDistanceChamp (@BidSaint) October 4, 2020

I think she needs a cat. But wouldn’t do that to the cat 🐈 — Stu Erling (@ErlingStu) October 4, 2020

“Unhinged” is the only word that describes her. — Doug Moran (@dougmoran) October 4, 2020

