White House Deputy Communications Director and Deputy Press Secretary Brian Morgenstern is expressing hope that President Trump will be able to return soon to participating in events outside of the White House, including the second presidential debate against Joe Biden next week.

“He has been working hard throughout from Walter Reed. He did a national security call over the weekend. He signed a number of proclamations and other documents. He’s back at the White House now, we’re thrilled to have him. We have excellent safety precautions in place to keep him and the staff all of course fully functioning but in a safe way. And he’s gonna continue to lead our country,” Morgenstern told Tuesday’s episode of “The Water Cooler with David Brody.”

The president has been working from the White House residence, he said while noting that other possibilities are being considered.

“We are looking at other options, whether it be the Oval or another room in the mansion,” Morgenstern said. “We’re looking at ways to both logistically make sure that he is able to fully carry out his duties, that we are able to have appropriate medical precautions like people being able to stand back six feet from him, things like that. We’re looking at proximity to the doctor’s office,” he said.

Trump on Monday evening returned to the White House from Walter Reed Medical Center where he had been since Friday evening. Last week the president announced that both he and First Lady Melania Trump had tested positive for COVID-19.

The president’s physician, Dr. Sean Conley, wrote in a memorandum put out on Tuesday that the president, “had a restful first night at home, and today he reports no symptoms.”

Trump on Tuesday indicated that he planned to attend the second presidential debate on Oct. 15: “I am looking forward to the debate on the evening of Thursday, October 15th in Miami. It will be great!” he tweeted.

Democratic nominee Joe Biden on Tuesday said that if the president still has COVID-19 he believes the two candidates “shouldn’t have a debate.”

