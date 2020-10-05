https://twitchy.com/doug-3137/2020/10/05/hes-just-making-stuff-up-andrew-cuomos-claim-about-where-covid-19-mainly-transmits-begs-for-a-fact-check/

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo agrees with NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio about targeted school closures and they will begin soon:

Cuomo also gave the reason he’s doing so, and it included a claim about where the virus mainly transmits — schools and religious gatherings:

First off, the governor seems to have changed his mind:

People would also like to see some fact checks on Cuomo’s claim:

Better to ask NY voters that question.

recent stories

You Might Like
Learn more about RevenueStripe...