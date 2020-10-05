http://feedproxy.google.com/~r/breitbart/~3/-X8KlJ1kEPc/

Hollywood celebrities experienced a massive conniption when President Donald Trump paid a surprise visit Sunday to his supporters who were rallying outside Walter Reed Military Hospital in Washington.

The president’s drive-by visit, during which he wore a mask and never left his vehicle, prompted stars including Bette Midler, Jim Carrey, Patton Oswalt, and Michael Moore to express their rage and disbelief on social media.

Many of those stars claimed that President Trump was endangering the lives of the Secret Service agents assigned to ride along with him. The White House said that the president’s drive was approved by medical officials and that the necessary safety precautions were taken.

Jim Carrey was among the Hollywood elites who accused the president of putting government lives in danger by taking “the Secret Service for a dangerous ride.”

Covid infected Trump takes the Secret Service for a dangerous ride so he can reconnect with his patriotic base. #BidenHarris pic.twitter.com/C4yaLTxFc0 — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) October 5, 2020

Bette Midler cited Dr. James P. Phillips, a George Washington University physician and sometime CNN guest, who claimed without citing evidence that the Secret Service agents were “commanded by Trump to risk their lives for theater.”

“Every person in the vehicle during that unnecessary Presidential ‘drive-by’ has to be quarantined for 14 days,” Dr. Phillips, attending physician, Walter Reed. “They may get sick; they may die. For political theater. Commanded by Trump to risk their lives for theater. #INSANITY — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) October 5, 2020

Anti-Trump comedian Patton Oswalt cited the same doctor.

While some celebrities complained that the president was endangering the lives Secret Service agents, actor Jeffrey Wright was actually upset that those agents were wearing PPE during the drive.

Secret Service dude in full PPE so Trump can get his fame & power jollies off. Deep. pic.twitter.com/nGGKI2a0Qf — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) October 5, 2020

2 Days in Paris actor Adam Goldberg claimed that Trump’s visit was “superfluous” and defied “public health recommendations.”

So in sum.

Masks are for pussies.

Masks don’t work.

But if you’re hospitalized with a full blown infection, they prevent your driver and bodyguard from contracting it on superfluous motorcade trips which defy public health recommendations.

🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 — Adam Goldberg (@TheAdamGoldberg) October 4, 2020

Actress Debra Messing tweeted that Trump should be impeached.

Alec Baldwin took a sarcastic jab at the president’s Sunday visit, as did actor-comedian Rob Delaney.

Whenever I feel rather ill, I always stage a mini-parade and…voilá! — HABFoundation (@ABFalecbaldwin) October 5, 2020

I am going to go for a drive, in a brief, medically necessary parade with others. I’ve been sprayed with an experimental foam that makes me not contagious for about 20 minutes. This is normal. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) October 4, 2020

Michael Moore attempted to link the president’s drive-by visit to past presidential appearances that backfired.

Presidential photos that simply said, “The End.” pic.twitter.com/WPmWvCcwod — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 5, 2020

Patricia Arquette appeared to use the occasion to revive E. Jean Carroll’s sexual assault allegation against the president.

If Trump can drive around for a joy ride he can give his DNA for his latest rape case. #Trump — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) October 4, 2020

Actor Ken Jeong tweeted to the president, “Stop yelling and illegally joy riding and get some rest, sweetie.”

Stop yelling and illegally joy riding and get some rest, sweetie. You’ve had a busy day, pumpkin! https://t.co/DNt5xqSpGt — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 5, 2020

Conan sidekick Andy Richter expressed bafflement at the president’s visit.

What is going on https://t.co/VgXisNYwMa — Andy Richter (@AndyRichter) October 4, 2020

Actor Billie Baldwin wondered if Trump had taken part in a “COVID victory lap.”

Wait… did Trump just do some sort of COVID victory lap around Walter Reed??? — Billy Baldwin (@BillyBaldwin) October 5, 2020

Los Angeles TV host Jillian Barberie called the president a “fucking weirdo sociopath.”

So he went BACK to the Hospital? WTF???????? What a fucking weirdo sociopath. Constantly needing the ego fed by his followers. He’s right. I’m beginning to think he COULD shoot someone on 5th ave and trumpers wouldn’t care. https://t.co/nWvMdVBuJk — Jillian Barberie (@askjillian) October 5, 2020

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

