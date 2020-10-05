https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2020/10/huge-chief-staff-mark-meadows-announces-president-trump-requested-declassification-critical-spygate-documents-including-danchenko-interviews-video/

Chief of Staff for President Trump, Mark Meadows, joined FOX and Friends this morning to give an update on President Trump’s health and recovery.

During the interview Meadows announced President Trump had ordered him to release requested documents from the Deep State Spygate scandal.

Chief of Staff Mark Meadows: He’s already tasked me with getting some declassification rolling in a follow up to some of the requests Devin Nunes and others have made.

Mark Meadows is referring to the classified interviews with former Brookings Institute researcher Igor Danchenko who is the source for the bogus Steele dossier.

The primary “source” for the anti-Trump dossier authored by ex-British intelligence agent Christopher Steele “was a Russian spy, and our FBI [director] James Comey… knew it the entire time. Comey ran with the spying on the Trump campaign knowing the entire investigation was based on a lie.

FBI Director Chris Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel are sitting on this evidence and refuse to work with congressional investigators.

Via M3THODS:

Here’s Meadows revealing that the president requested to declassify the documents that Devin Nunes asked for, which include the second and third Danchenko interviews. Of course you can always count on the Fox & Friends crew to completely miss the momentousness of that news. pic.twitter.com/oVzqqXPhGv — Hans Mahncke (@HansMahncke) October 5, 2020

