On Monday top international epidemiologists Dr. Martin Kulldorff from Harvard, Dr. Sunetra Gupta from Oxford and Dr. Jayanta Bhattacharya from Stanford joined Laura Ingraham on The Ingraham Angle to announce their latest initiative to reopen society and resume life in the West for those who are not vulnerable to the coronavirus.

Said Kulldorff told Laura, “Most of my colleagues in infectious disease are in favor of risk-based strategy or an age-based strategy where we protect the elderly or other high risk groups while the younger resume life more or less normally.”

Dr. Kulldorff then announced that his group put out a declaration this morning and there are now over 500 medical health and public health scientists who have co-signed the declaration as well as over 500 practicing medical professionals.

The Great Barrington Declaration argues that #COVID19 #lockdowns should be replaced with Focused Protection. Please sign.https://t.co/07nispEacW #GBdeclaration — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) October 5, 2020

Doctors Gupta and Bhattacharya echoed Dr. Kulldorff and explained how herd immunity should be the goal and could be accomplished in a relatively short amount of time where even the elderly and sickly would eventually be safe to come out of lockdown.

This goes against Dr. Fauci and his outrageous policies that have destroyed millions of lives and livelihoods.

Fauci and the current medical elites need to be ignored for now and eventually replaced.

Via The Ingraham Angle:

“We should appreciate young adults who help generate herd immunity by living normal lives and keeping society afloat. When people throw misguided complaints at you, falsely claiming that you are endangering others, remember that the opposite is true.” https://t.co/6GZSgYg6jH — Martin Kulldorff (@MartinKulldorff) August 17, 2020

