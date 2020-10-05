https://thepoliticalinsider.com/ignore-the-media-this-isnt-a-constitutional-crisis/

Last night, we learned that former White House Communications Director and long-time Trump confidant, Hope Hicks, had tested positive for COVID-19.

Hicks had travelled aboard Air Force One with the President and the First Family after the Presidential debate in Cleveland.

This morning, we woke up to the news that President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump had both tested positive for COVID-19, and were in quarantine.

Trump’s current Communications Director, Alyssa Farah, made it clear that while the President was quarantining, he was still firmly in charge and continuing to discharge his duties as President:

Nothing keeps @realDonaldTrump down. He is resting & recovering under his doctors orders, but continues to be focused on the welfare of the American people. — Alyssa Farah (@Alyssafarah) October 2, 2020

Additionally, Vice President Pence – who was not aboard Air Force-1 with Hicks, tested negative for the Coronavirus today.

There Is No Constitutional Crisis

So let me be clear:

There is no Constitutional crisis. The President is still the President.

There is no indication that his positive test will have any impact on his ability to do the job and even if – God forbid – it did, Vice President Pence is COVID-free.

In a moment like this, you would hope that cooler and more rational heads within the legacy media would prevail.

Alas, that ain’t the case.

Sadly, the frothing-at-the-mouth legacy media will never miss an opportunity to pimp hysteria and fear.

On CNN, one of their National Security correspondent’s breathlessly said, “this might be the most dangerous moment the US government has ever faced.”

A CNN “analysis” piece, with all the nuance of a man publicly setting himself on fire for attention, declared Trump’s diagnosis:

“presents a stunning new twist in a tumultuous year, throwing an election that is only 32 days away into chaos and raising the grave possibility of more American crises over governance and national security at an already perilous moment.”

Not to be outdone, The New York Times reported that if Trump was to become sick, “it could raise questions about whether he should remain on the ballot at all.”

The Washington Post’s reigning Queen of Trump Derangement Syndrome, Jen Rubin, tweeted that the President should “resign” as a result of testing positive for COVID-19.

He should resign immediately. — Jennifer ‘Vote Early’ Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) October 2, 2020

The Media Is Hyping Another “Crisis” For Their Own Ends

This faux “Constitutional crisis” is of course just the latest in a long-line of Constitutional crises promised to us by the media that never actually happened.

Just look at the list:

Impeachment was supposed to be a Constitutional crisis

Trump’s firing of the FBI director was supposed to be a Constitutional crisis

Trump’s tax returns were supposed to be a Constitutional crisis

Trump nominating a Justice to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court was supposed to be a Constitutional crisis

Trump questioning wholesale mailing of ballots was supposed to be a Constitutional crisis

The reality is that none of these things are or were a “Constitutional crisis.”

Indeed, the only real crisis we are experiencing is a crisis in journalism.

In the past week, Trump has been in close contact with countless officials and supporters. One public health expert calls it a “nightmare” situation. “I suspect many senior members of the government are going to have to go into quarantine,” he says.https://t.co/N2SdWLNPf4 — NPR (@NPR) October 2, 2020

Now, more than ever, in the midst of a global pandemic and in the closing days of a bitter Presidential race, we need a media that we can trust.

A media that is committed to providing the American people with the facts and allowing individual Americans to draw their own conclusions from those facts.

Sadly, the legacy media has completely and totally abdicated its responsibility and eschewed even the most basic tenets of journalistic integrity.

Instead of soberly delivering objective news, the legacy media allowed the longstanding walls between hard news and opinion to be completely obliterated.

They have done all of this for one reason – and one reason only – because they detest President Donald J. Trump.

The President will recover, and our Constitutional protections for continuity of government remain in place.

The real question is whether journalism will ever recover and whether the American people will ever be able to trust the media again.

